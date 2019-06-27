Fatal explosion, fire in El Dorado

One person has died in an explosion and fire at a shed in El Dorado on Thursday.

“It’s somebody’s home shop building,” said El Dorado Fire Chief, Joe Haag. “The El Dorado fire department was dispatched to the report of a structure fire. While we were en route we were able to see the smoke from several miles away and when we arrived on scene we found a large metal outbuilding that was fully involved with fire.”

One person was found badly burned and pronounced dead. Haag says in addition to the loss of life, putting out the fire was difficult.

“Because of the explosions and the heat today, when we started having explosions we did go defensive for a while until we could secure the area and make it safe for our firefighters,” said Haag.

Fire investigators believe there were propane cans inside the large, outbuilding shop in the 33-hundred block of Towanda road in El Dorado.

“Right now investigators from the El Dorado police department, El Dorado fire and the Kansas fire marshal’s office are up there trying to determine the cause,” explained Haag.

No damage estimate was immediately available. The person who died has not yet been identified.