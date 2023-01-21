Two children and one adult were killed Friday in a house fire in Topeka. (KSNT News Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities in Topeka have released the names of the three victims of a fatal house fire on Friday, as well as arrested one person on suspicion of murder and arson.

Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1, all of Topeka, were killed in the fire.

Investigators said Saturday the cause of the fire has been determined as incendiary; intentionally set. The nature of the fire is being investigated by the Topeka Fire Department and police department as a homicide.

The Topeka Fire Department said the fire happened before 5 a.m. at 916 SW Warren Ave.

The fire department arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story home. Crews entered and found four people inside.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the children was taken to a hospital where they died of their injuries.

The surviving individual was released from the hospital on Saturday and transported to the law enforcement center where he was interviewed, later arrested, and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on suspicion of: