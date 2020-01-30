Fate or Coincidence: Missouri man’s hat predicted Sunday’s matchup decades ago

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KSNW) – It seems a Missouri man’s hat predicted Sunday’s matchup decades ago.

Amber Beltram, who lives in Wichita, got a call from her dad Tuesday night that caught her off guard.

“He was just going through his boxes trying to figure out what all is in them. He was just going through them and found it. And was pretty, pretty shocked,” laughs Beltram.

Stunned to discover an old Chiefs hat with a Chiefs logo on the front, 49ers on the back, and a 49ers helmet on the side.

A ball cap Beltram said her dad got from a sporting goods store in Missouri about 30 years ago made by mistake.

“I think because it was made on accident they said here you can have this one,” said Beltram.

A misprint then but now it’s a marvel.

“Because now in 2020 here we are we’re both in the Super Bowl,” said Beltram. “It’s pretty, pretty bizarre.”

Beltram posted it for sale on Facebook at her father’s request.

“He was just kind of just curious of the ballpark range of what it would cost,” said Beltram.

In less than 24 hours, the post is getting more comments than bids.

“Some negative you know because they are like why would you put you know why would you sell that with both teams on it when you don’t even know who the winner is right now,” said Beltram.

The hat does not tell us who will win Sunday’s Super Bowl. As for Beltram and her dad,they will be rooting for the team on the front of the cap.

Beltram said they decided to keep the hat in the family. Some of her relatives in Arkansas have agreed to buy it.