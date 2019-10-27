Father and son killed in fatal two-vehicle accident in southwest Kansas

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Oklahoma father and son have been killed in a two-vehicle accident in involving a semi in Grant County.

It happened Saturday shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Grant County Road 10 and County Road X, about 3 miles north of US-HWY 160.

A semi-truck was traveling west on Grant County Road 10 when the driver failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming Chevy Silverado in a southbound lane of Grant County Road X at the uncontrolled intersection.

The Silverado, unable to stop in time, collided with the side of the semi.

Both driver and occupant of the Silverado, 57-year-old Kevin Coyle and his 81-year-old father, Gerald Coyle, died from injuries sustained at the scene. Their next of kin have been notified.

Troopers have not identified the driver of the semi. The driver was not listed as suffering from any injuries.