Father of 5 thanks man for saving his life

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Josh Rich and his friend Jordan Whitehead were enjoying the Blue Stem Point swim beach at El Dorado lake Friday morning when a storm came up quickly, turning waters from calm to chaotic in a matter of seconds

“I seen some floaties flying,” says Rich. “Well when the water is that high and the waves are that high you don’t let go of floaties.

Without a second thought, Rich jumped in to save some strangers – a man and boy in distress.

“Just going out there doing what anybody probably would do,” Rich says of the ordeal. “It was a lot worse than I thought when I finally got out to where they were at.”



He pulled them both to shore. Now they are both recovering.

The man, Frank Walker was taken to the hospital and put on oxygen. Walker, a father of 5, texted Rich and thanked him for saving his life.

Rich doesn’t see himself as a hero but after today many do.

“My friends a hero,” says friend Jordan Whitehead of Andover. ” Proud to call him a friend he did a great thing. “