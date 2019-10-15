Father of Columbine victim speaks in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW)– On Monday, Oct. 14, Smoky Hill Education Service Center, along with other contributors, hosted a day-long event where school professionals, law enforcement, mental health professionals, and community members were all invited to listen to the words of a father whose daughter was killed in the Columbine High School shooting.

Courtesy: Smoky Hill Education Service Center

Darrel Scott was invited to speak in the Webster Conference Center in Salina, Kansas, to help these professionals better understand different ways students think, along with strategies on how to help students who are struggling or are having a difficult time in school.

Scott also shared his story of the 1999 Columbine shooting and how that tragedy led him to create “Rachel’s Challenge” a bullying and violence abatement program.

Courtesy: Smoky Hill Education Service Center

“Darrel has such a powerful message about connecting with students and building relationships with them and so I feel that there are so many wonderful strategies that he includes within his message that teachers are able to take back and immediately utilize within their classrooms,” said Lisa Gehring, Superintendent of USD 270.

Scott says he has been working with schools all around the country to develop programs to help fight bullying and violence in schools.

