Federal audit finds unsafe conditions at Kansas foster homes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Federal inspectors have released an audit revealing Kansas’ foster care homes have not been meeting health and safety requirements, even though state inspectors visited regularly.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general found that foster care children have been living at risk in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches and rodent droppings.

KCUR-FM reported that in 2018 and 2019, inspectors came to Kansas and visited all 31 group homes licensed at the time. Twenty-four of them violated physical health and safety rules, and 29 broke background check or fingerprint requirements.

LATEST STORIES: