Federal investigation in 2018 shooting death of Overland Park teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating possible civil rights violations in the January 2018 shooting death of a Kansas teenager by an Overland Park police officer.

An FBI spokeswoman said Thursday the agency, its Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney in Kansas are investigating the death of 17-year-old John Albers. Albers was shot to death by officer Clayton Jenison as he backed out of the driveway of his Overland Park home.

Officers went to the home when friends reported Albers was threatening to hurt himself. Jenison was later cleared of any wrongdoing but left the department.

Albers’ family reached a $2.3 million settlement with the city of Overland Park over the shooting.