PROVO, UT – JANUARY 16: In this photo illustration, a Nest thermostat installed in a home is seen on January 16, 2014 in Provo, Utah. Google bought Nest, a home automation company, for $3.2 billion taking Google further into the home ecosystem. (Photo illustration by George Frey/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The federal program Energy Star recommends homeowners keep their homes at 78 degrees at the coolest and 82 degrees while sleeping.

When no one is home, Energy Star suggests thermostats be kept at 85 degrees.

Consumer Reports released some setting recommendations for air conditioners to cut energy down on energy usage.

The U.S. Department of Energy also recommends a setting of 78 degrees while a homeowner is present.