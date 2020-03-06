Federal STOP Violence Against Women Act and the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program: Governor Kelly announces grant awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced more than $2 million in grants have been awarded to improve the response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking Friday.
“I’m proud to announce more than $2 million grants awarded to our Kansas communities,” Kelly said. “These grants provide essential services to survivors and strengthen our support systems throughout the state. Many victims – oftentimes women – experience serious, life-threatening situations. These crimes are far reaching and pervasive in our society and it is our responsibility as leaders to do all we can to ensure the safety of our families, friends and our communities.”
The Federal Services, Training, Officers and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program (STOP VAWA) supports communities in their efforts to develop and strengthen effective responses to sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.
Funds are used for:
- law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women;
- development and strengthening of victim services organizations; and
- promoting a coordinated community response to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and rape and stalking.
Law enforcement agencies, prosecution offices, courts and nonprofit victim organizations received funds for calendar year 2020.
The Federal Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) funding is dedicated to the provision of direct intervention and related assistance for victims of sexual assault and their families. These funds support sexual assault and rape crisis centers providing services to victims and survivors.
Funds are made available through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women.
|2020 STOP VAWA Grant Awards
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center
|$41,968
|Douglas
|Douglas County District Attorney’s Office
|$70,968
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|$46,525
|Douglas
|The Willow Domestic Violence Center
|$45,252
|Ellis
|Northwest Kansas Community Corrections
|$35,000
|Ellis
|Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services
|$16,211
|Geary
|Crisis Center, Junction City Domestic Violence Task Force
|$61,466
|Harvey
|City of Newton Municipal Court
|$45,478
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$55,647
|Harvey
|Newton Police Department
|$63,186
|Jackson
|Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
|$50,960
|Jackson
|Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation
|$80,236
|Johnson
|10th Judicial District Court
|$51,773
|Johnson
|Gardner Police Department
|$57,471
|Johnson
|Safehome
|$44,974
|Lyon
|SOS
|$32,774
|Riley
|Crisis Center, Riley Co. Domestic Violence Task Force
|$54,416
|Riley
|Riley County Police Department
|$9,000
|Sedgwick
|Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|$45,065
|Sedgwick
|Kansas Braille Transcription Institute
|$27,147
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|$106,976
|Shawnee
|Kansas Attorney General’s Office
|$227,638
|Shawnee
|Kansas Bureau of Investigation
|$60,249
|Shawnee
|Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence
|$70,034
|Shawnee
|Kansas Department of Corrections
|$66,708
|Wyandotte
|Unified Government Legal Department
|$79,554
|Wyandotte
|Unified Government District Attorney’s Office
|$135,504
|TOTAL
|$1,682,180
|2020 SASP Grant Awards
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|$73,088
|Finney
|Family Crisis Services
|$23,536
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$52,399
|Lyon
|SOS
|$21,711
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|$77,578
|Shawnee
|YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
|$55,746
|Wyandotte
|Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
|$84,209
|TOTAL
|$388,267