Federal STOP Violence Against Women Act and the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program: Governor Kelly announces grant awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced more than $2 million in grants have been awarded to improve the response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking Friday.

“I’m proud to announce more than $2 million grants awarded to our Kansas communities,” Kelly said. “These grants provide essential services to survivors and strengthen our support systems throughout the state. Many victims – oftentimes women – experience serious, life-threatening situations. These crimes are far reaching and pervasive in our society and it is our responsibility as leaders to do all we can to ensure the safety of our families, friends and our communities.”

The Federal Services, Training, Officers and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program (STOP VAWA) supports communities in their efforts to develop and strengthen effective responses to sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.

Funds are used for:

law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women;

development and strengthening of victim services organizations; and

promoting a coordinated community response to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and rape and stalking.

Law enforcement agencies, prosecution offices, courts and nonprofit victim organizations received funds for calendar year 2020.

The Federal Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) funding is dedicated to the provision of direct intervention and related assistance for victims of sexual assault and their families. These funds support sexual assault and rape crisis centers providing services to victims and survivors.

Funds are made available through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women.

2020 STOP VAWA Grant Awards County Organization Name Grant Award Barton Family Crisis Center $41,968 Douglas Douglas County District Attorney’s Office $70,968 Douglas The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $46,525 Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $45,252 Ellis Northwest Kansas Community Corrections $35,000 Ellis Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services $16,211 Geary Crisis Center, Junction City Domestic Violence Task Force $61,466 Harvey City of Newton Municipal Court $45,478 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $55,647 Harvey Newton Police Department $63,186 Jackson Jackson County Sheriff’s Office $50,960 Jackson Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation $80,236 Johnson 10th Judicial District Court $51,773 Johnson Gardner Police Department $57,471 Johnson Safehome $44,974 Lyon SOS $32,774 Riley Crisis Center, Riley Co. Domestic Violence Task Force $54,416 Riley Riley County Police Department $9,000 Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $45,065 Sedgwick Kansas Braille Transcription Institute $27,147 Sedgwick Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $106,976 Shawnee Kansas Attorney General’s Office $227,638 Shawnee Kansas Bureau of Investigation $60,249 Shawnee Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence $70,034 Shawnee Kansas Department of Corrections $66,708 Wyandotte Unified Government Legal Department $79,554 Wyandotte Unified Government District Attorney’s Office $135,504 TOTAL $1,682,180