Federal STOP Violence Against Women Act and the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program: Governor Kelly announces grant awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced more than $2 million in grants have been awarded to improve the response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking Friday. 

“I’m proud to announce more than $2 million grants awarded to our Kansas communities,” Kelly said. “These grants provide essential services to survivors and strengthen our support systems throughout the state. Many victims – oftentimes women – experience serious, life-threatening situations. These crimes are far reaching and pervasive in our society and it is our responsibility as leaders to do all we can to ensure the safety of our families, friends and our communities.”

The Federal Services, Training, Officers and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program (STOP VAWA) supports communities in their efforts to develop and strengthen effective responses to sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.

Funds are used for:

  • law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women;
  • development and strengthening of victim services organizations; and
  • promoting a coordinated community response to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and rape and stalking.

Law enforcement agencies, prosecution offices, courts and nonprofit victim organizations received funds for calendar year 2020.

The Federal Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) funding is dedicated to the provision of direct intervention and related assistance for victims of sexual assault and their families. These funds support sexual assault and rape crisis centers providing services to victims and survivors.

Funds are made available through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women. 

2020 STOP VAWA Grant Awards
CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
BartonFamily Crisis Center$41,968
DouglasDouglas County District Attorney’s Office$70,968
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center$46,525
DouglasThe Willow Domestic Violence Center$45,252
EllisNorthwest Kansas Community Corrections$35,000
EllisOptions: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services$16,211
GearyCrisis Center, Junction City Domestic Violence Task Force$61,466
HarveyCity of Newton Municipal Court$45,478
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$55,647
HarveyNewton Police Department$63,186
JacksonJackson County Sheriff’s Office$50,960
JacksonPrairie Band Potawatomi Nation$80,236
Johnson10th Judicial District Court$51,773
JohnsonGardner Police Department$57,471
JohnsonSafehome$44,974
LyonSOS$32,774
RileyCrisis Center, Riley Co. Domestic Violence Task Force$54,416
RileyRiley County Police Department$9,000
SedgwickCatholic Charities, Harbor House$45,065
SedgwickKansas Braille Transcription Institute$27,147
SedgwickWichita Area Sexual Assault Center$106,976
ShawneeKansas Attorney General’s Office$227,638
ShawneeKansas Bureau of Investigation$60,249
ShawneeKansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence$70,034
ShawneeKansas Department of Corrections$66,708
WyandotteUnified Government Legal Department$79,554
WyandotteUnified Government District Attorney’s Office$135,504
 TOTAL$1,682,180
2020 SASP Grant Awards
CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center$73,088
FinneyFamily Crisis Services$23,536
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$52,399
LyonSOS$21,711
SedgwickWichita Area Sexual Assault Center$77,578
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment$55,746
WyandotteMetropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault$84,209
 TOTAL$388,267

