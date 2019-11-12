Feed yards watch out for wet winter conditions

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The cold weather is here and for the cattle industry, they are watching out for moisture.

“In feedlots, you never want moisture in the winter,” said Reeve Cattle Company co-owner Lee Reeve.

With temperatures dropping, workers said cattle can handle the wind, but if there is moisture, the cattle will lay down and wont eat.

“If we start getting snow, oreven wet conditions, it can slow the feeding down,” he said.

Reeve said the cattle can anticipate bad weather so they typically eat more food right before a storm hits.

The biggest worry during the winter season is for the calves because sometimes moisture from rain or snow cause them to get sick.”

“If they’re not conditioned and are being brought in under any kind of stress, then you put more stress on them and it will affect their health,” he said.

Reeve said Western Kansas is the best place to raise cattle because it’s typically dry, but said he hopes it will stay that way since the weather can be unpredictable.

“We’re hoping to have a dry winter for the feed yard,” he said.