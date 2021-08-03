Feigning blindness: Hutchinson couple sentenced for theft of government property



WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas announced Tuesday that a husband and wife from Hutchinson, Kansas, have been sentenced for deceiving the federal government about a medical condition to receive benefit payments.

Addison Lewis, 41, and Brandi Lewis, 38, each received five years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of ‘theft of government property.’

According to a news release, from 2013 to 2018, Addison Lewis misrepresented himself as having cortical visual blindness to the Department of Veterans Affairs resulting in the VA increasing the amount of his benefits. He admitted misleading the VA by exaggerating symptoms and impairment attributed to cortical visual blindness. Brandi Lewis intentionally provided inaccurate information to the VA to support her husband’s false claim.

The court ordered the Lewises to pay $111,510 in restitution to the Social Security Administration

and $131,972 in restitution to the VA.

