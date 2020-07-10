Felony murder and aggravated child endangerment arrest made in drowning of 2-year old boy on Tuesday

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 44-year-old William Kabutu of Wichita Friday on a charge of felony murder and two counts of aggravated child endangerment, stemming from the death of a 2-year-old boy who drowned Tuesday evening.

At approximately 10 p.m., on Tuesday, officers responded to a neighborhood pool in the 1900 block of E. 54th St. S. for a drowning call. Upon arrival, officers contacted the calling-party, who reported observing the boy floating in the neighborhood pool and calling 911. Wichita Fire Department (WFD) personnel pulled the boy from the pool and attempted life-saving measures. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Through a thorough investigation of evidence and interviewing multiple individuals, the investigation revealed the boy and his 4-year-old brother were taken to the pool by their father, Kabutu, who was intoxicated.

At the pool, Kabutu allowed the kids to by-pass the pool fence.  The 2-year-old entered the pool, was not able to stay above the water, and drowned.  Kabutu was not able to access the pool due to a fence and locked gate.  Emergency personnel were called after a passerby arrived and called 911.

The case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, and the case number is 20C041084.

