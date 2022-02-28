NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — With questions over fertilizer prices, you may end up paying more this spring for your lawn.

“It’s been amazing this year,” said Cathy Brady with Brady Nursery in Wichita. “I mean, since July, I’ve had seven price increases on fertilizer.”

Brady says some products containing fertilizer have gone up 250 percent.

Ag analysts say the prices could go up. They could go down.

“Fertilizer companies have had an increase in regulation, insurance, labor, and transportation costs also,” said KSN agriculture analyst John Jenkinson. “That’s making a tight supply price worse.”

Jenkinson says in a best-case scenario, prices could go down.

Farmers have seen prices go up, and some are wondering if they will plant soybeans this year with fertilizer.

“It pencils out. But it doesn’t pencil out if you put on fertilizer,” said Newton farmer Larry Goering. “I will keep farming. Fertilizer is a big cost. You have to have it. The yield isn’t there. Now, there’s a lot of rumors out there about what’s the cost and who’s the cause of it.”

There remain concerns over stability in Russia and Ukraine when it comes to fertilizer and crops.

But experts say prices may not come down soon.

“We try to be solid on price, and we want to absorb some of the costs,” said Cathy Brady. “But the cost of doing business has gone up considerably. Fertilizer is just one more thing.”