FFA animals found dead in Dodge City

Future Farmers of America students are asking questions after nearly 20 animals turned up dead.

“They were piled up inside and all of the feathers were out here,” said FFA senior Denver Roths.

“We came out here and everything was destroyed,” said FFA senior Erin Pyle.

The Ford County Sheriff said investigators believe some of the animals were shot, which could lead to charges of animal cruelty.

“Located a couple chickens that appeared to have been shot and some damage to the property,” said Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr

The remains of the animals were found in and around their cages and investigators have not made any arrests.

They said there have been a variety of vandalism calls at Dodge City businesses lately, but not sure if the cases are related.

“It appears that an individual or individuals driving around the community shooting windows with a small caliber weapon or possible bb gun, so were still taking several calls in those cases,” said Sheriff Carr.

Both the Dodge City Police and the Ford County Sheriff’s Department are still investigating.

As for the students, they just want to get back to their FFA projects.

“If we can’t feel safe out here, how are we going to feel safe anywhere,” Roths said. “Hopefully, figure out what happened and figure out how we can move past it,” Pyle said.

Parts of the community have been talking with the group about donating cameras and chickens to help them get back on their feet and officers are advising anyone who knows anything about this to call police.

