Fiery Crash Kills Driver in South Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A driver died in South Wichita early Friday morning, after his truck hit a tree and burst into flames near I-35.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 12:30 this morning, a truck driven by 39-year-old Jose Elco Vasquez left the roadway in a truck with Arizona plates near the 2300 block of East Hydraulic, drove through a fence, and struck a tree before striking a second tree.

The truck then burst into flames. a 9-year-old girl was also inside, but suffered only minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation at this time