Fight for Literacy: Shockers, USD 259, and United Way come together to raise awareness

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hashtag ‘fight for literacy’ — that’s the slogan Wichita State’s interim head coach Isaac Brown and other basketball coaches sported on their special facial masks during Thursday evening’s Shockers vs. Houston Cougars game.

Besides the masks, coaches also rocked lapel pins and cool green bracelets to raise awareness for the fight for literacy here in south-central Kansas, and also have the community rally around them to help preschool and third-grade kids with reading skills.

Fight for Literacy is part of a larger movement to shine a light on illiteracy across the country. In Kansas — nearly one-third of third-graders are not reading at their grade level, and more than half of all adults in the U.S. read below a sixth-grade level.

“So coaching for literacy exists to connect people, to challenge illiteracy through the platform of sports — and so they partnered with Wichita State and us here at the United Way of the Plains to fight for literacy here in south-central Kansas,” said Conner Hampton, relationship manager with United Way.

“We know that strong readers make strong leaders, and if people aren’t able to read at the grade level that they need to — it’s hard to become successful,” Hampton said.

Hampton stated that United Way partnered with USD 259, where coaches will wear green ties and players will don green wristbands to show their support for literacy for games that are being played Friday through Monday.

United Way of the Plains collected donations for books at Thursday’s game. Ten dollars will provide two books for one child. To donate towards the Fight for Literacy intiative, click here.