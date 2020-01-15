Figure skating competition runs through the weekend at INTRUST Bank Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time, Wichita is playing host to the Midwestern & Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Competition of different age levels begins Wednesday and runs through Sunday at INTRUST Bank Arena, with teams practicing at Wichita Ice Center. The proximity of the three surfaces of ice made Wichita a favorable host, according to Visit Wichita’s Brian Hargrove.

“It’s just a great economic impact for the city, having so many people come to the city, 160 teams, close to 2500 skaters, plus families. It’s filling up all the hotel rooms in the city, obviously, spending money at restaurants and gas and rental cars and so forth,” Hargrove said.

Wichita played host to the Midwestern & Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships in 2018.

