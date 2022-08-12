Hardy and accomplices were 17 years-of-age when they killed their fellow classmate, Steven Newberry, in 1987

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. (KSNF) — The last of three men convicted of a 1987 Carl Junction, Missouri, murder has been released from prison. James Hardy was released from the Missouri Department of Corrections just before 8:30 Friday morning.

Hardy, along with Ronald Clements and Pete Roland, were all convicted for beating their classmate, Steven Newberry, to death with a baseball bat on Dec. 6, 1987. They were 17 at the time. The three were sentenced to life in prison without parole.

But a 2012 Supreme Court ruling determined that juveniles couldn’t receive life in prison without parole, and a 2016 ruling said that applied to past cases.

Clements was released from prison on Feb. 11, 2021, and Roland was released on Aug. 12, 2021.

We reached out to Newberry’s mother, Maryls Horn, who says she wants the three men to be given a fair opportunity and doesn’t want people to treat them any differently. She said she also doesn’t want her son to be forgotten, and one of her favorite memories about him was the last Father’s Day he was alive. He told her, as a single mom, “Happy Father’s Day, Mom. You’re the best father I ever had.”