Finance council approves up to $50 million to increase pay for frontline Kansas hospital workers

News

by: KSNT News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A plan to get extra money to frontline Kansas hospital workers was put to the vote by the State Finance Council Friday afternoon. The council unanimously approved the motion.

Next, the plan will go back to the state’s SPARK Task Force to determine the distribution of funds.

This came as hospitals across the state report a strain on resources and challenges meeting staffing needs while working to address the needs of communities fighting COVID-19 and its variants.

As of Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 12,021 total hospitalizations in the state over the course of the pandemic.

