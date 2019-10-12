“Finger Gun” leads to middle schooler’s arrest

OVERLAND PARK. Kan. (KSHB) – An Overland Park, Kansas student was arrested after she made a gun symbol out of her fingers and pointed it at other students.

The student, a 12-year-old at Westridge Middle School, was arrested by Overland Park police on September 18th.

Dave Smith, spokesperson for the Shawnee Mission School District, would only comment on the matter by email saying, “I want to be very clear: The arrest of this student was wholly unrelated to any district policy. It was a municipal police department decision, and our policies don’t impact police department decisions.”

Overland Park police said in an email they were made aware of the threat through the school district’s online reporting portal.

