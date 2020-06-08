Finney County officials are moving forward with reopening amid the rising cases of COVID-19

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in western Kansas. However, Finney County is working towards getting back to normal.

With nearly fifteen hundred cases in Finney County alone, western Kansas has become a hotspot for COVID-19. However, county officials believe the worst is over.

After a large push from the community, on May 29th, Finney County commissioners voted 5-0 to reopen the county effective June 8th.

This order lifted health and safety regulations and let each individual business decide how they want to move forward.

“We business owners need to tell our customers and our patients, it’s safe to come to Finney County,” said Finney County Commissioner, William Clifford.

Taking the lead of the county, the city of Garden City is open, but does look a bit different.

Whereas parks, shelters, and playgrounds are open, places such as the ‘Big Pool,’ will remain closed for the remainder of the season.

“We’ll continue to monitor things as the year progresses and until such time as there’s a vaccine, we’re going to be paying attention,” said Garden City City Manager, Matt Allen.

Community members are happy for the change.

“So now that the county is open, I can actually get out and go do stuff like I used to,” said Garden City resident, Vivian Schofield.

Although the county is reopened, many businesses are still recommending that customers wear face masks and social distance.

