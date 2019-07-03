Fire at Horton’s Carpet warehouse contained; under investigation

WICHITA, Kan, (KSNW) – A well-known local business caught fire in the northeast of Wichita.

The Horton’s Carpet at 13th street and Greenwich is blocked off as emergency responders continue their work. The water supply is actually across 13th street which is why that road is closed.

The fire started in the warehouse of Horton’s Carpets but investigators are still trying to figure out the cause.

Officials are saying that the fire is contained.

“They have rolls of carpet piled up to, in the warehouse so right now we’re trying to open up from the exterior due to the fact that the possibility of a roof collapse,” says Capt. Jose Ocadiz, Wichita Fire Department. “We don’t want to put the firefighters in danger inside there.”

Officials say no one was hurt, but they can’t verify if employees were inside the building when the fire started.

13th street and Greenwich is blocked off, so if you’re heading that way you might want to take another route.

We are gathering more details and will bring you the latest.