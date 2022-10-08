The fire seen from the KSN Downtown SkyView Camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are currently on the scene of a three-alarm fire in downtown Wichita.

Reports of the fire came in just before 10 p.m. from two homes near Murdock and Broadway.

KSN’s Hannah Adamson got a live look at the scene:

“Working house fire at Murdock and Broadway. Crews have heavy fire visible from two residences. Murdock being closed both directions of travel, Broadway will be heavily congested. Second alarm dispatched. #ictfire #icttraffic,” tweeted the Wichita Fire Department at 9:58 p.m.

The fire was updated to a three-alarm fire at 10:01 p.m.

“Street closures due to three-alarm defensive structure fire: North Market St and N Broadway Ave between Pine and Ninth St, and E Murdock between Main and Topeka are all closed to vehicle traffic in all directions of travel,” tweeted the Wichita Fire Department at 10:24 p.m.

The fire seen from the KSN Downtown SkyView Camera

View of the fire from the KSN patio located at Murdock and Main St. (KSN Photo)

View of the fire from the KSN patio located at Murdock and Main St. (KSN Photo)

View of the fire from the KSN patio located at Murdock and Main St. (KSN Photo)

Powerlines are down in the area.

KSN has a crew on the scene and will update this story with more information as it comes in.