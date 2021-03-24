Fire Captain in Arkansas charged with battery after fight with Asian man

Snodgrass asked if he knew he was in America and began to push him

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fire Captain with the Bentonville Fire Department was arrested and charged for battery after a fight with an Asian man outside of Oaklawn Casino in Hot Springs.

Benjamin Snodgrass, 44, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor third-degree battery and public intoxication for the incident that occurred around 9:30 p.m. on March 13.

According to a probable cause report, the victim was walking outside of the casino when he was approached by Snodgrass.

According to the victim, Snodgrass asked if he knew he was in America and began to push him.

After the fight, the victim contacted the Hot Springs Police Department. Officers attempted to talk with Snodgrass, however, he wasn’t speaking in clear sentences.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was found with a red mark below his left eye, his shirt to be ripped, and a scratch on his right knee.

Snodgrass was heard multiple times saying, “I don’t know guys, I’m hammered.” Police asked what happened between the two males and Snodgrass admitted he confronted the victim about not being American, but stated nothing happened.

Officers observed Snodgrass to have blood on his left earlobe, blood on his lips and redness to both of his knuckles, according to a police report.

He has since been released from the Garland County Jail on March 14 after posting a $1,500 bond.

On March 19, the victim filed a no contact order and it was granted by a Garland County Judge. Snodgrass also entered a not guilty plea for all charges.

His next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 6 at the Garland County courtroom in Hot Springs.

Snodgrass has been with the Bentonville Fire Department for 12 years, according to the Bentonville website.

Debbie Griffin with the city of Bentonville says Snodgrass is on administration leave pending an internal investigation.