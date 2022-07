WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is battling a fire at an apartment complex in west Wichita.

The apartment complex, the Aspen Park Apartments, is located in the 8400 block of W Central Ave.

Fire crews were dispatched to the area around 6:15 p.m.

Initial crews noticed flames coming from a balcony when they first arrived.

KSN News has a crew on the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.