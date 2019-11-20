1  of  2
Fire crews contain blaze at Rice County food production facility

CHASE, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple emergency crews worked successfully to extinguish a structure fire at a food production facility in Rice County. Now, they look to find the cause.

Emergency crews from multiple departments were called to the 600 block of Avenue K, near Chase, around 3 p.m. Wednesday to control a structure fire. Staff says, a fire was ignited in an egg-laying house of Cal-Maine, a producer and packager of eggs.

Brian Ballard, Cal-Maine General Manager, says that the fire was contained to that one building.

“It’s a minimal impact to Cal-Maine’s business honestly. It’s a big impact to this farm, but it’s’ minimal to our company, minimal to the industry,” says Ballard.

The company says it will begin looking into the cause of the fire Thursday, and that no one was hurt.

