Fire crews extinguish electrical fire at Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says crews extinguished an electrical fire Wednesday afternoon at Wichita State University. The call came in just after 7 p.m.

According to Wichita Fire Captain Nicholas Woods, crews found smoke on every floor of a campus building.

“Further investigation ended up finding there was an electrical fire on the roof in the head house for the elevators,” said Woods. Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

Wood says everyone that was inside the building self-evacuated by the time firefighters arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.

“Since they lost power, we wanted to make sure there was no one stuck in the elevators. The elevators were clear, both of them were empty at the time,” said Woods.

Damage is limited to the elevator room on the roof, according to WFD.

Authorities searched all floors of the building for a second time to ensure the building was cleared. They also ran a gas meter through the building to check for carbon monoxide.