Fire department battles fires in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) – The Wichita Fire Department is working to put out a fire on the 700 block of E Zimmerly. This happened around 6:40 p.m.

The Wichita Fire Department says to avoid the area of St Francis and Zimmerly street during this time.

There is no information if anyone has been hurt or how the building fire started.

