Fire hydrants repaired after 2 found not working at fire scene

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW)- Some residents in Haysville are getting relief after city officials confirmed two hydrants that were not working at a fire scene are now repaired and in service.

Just hours after KSN first aired a story about two hydrants found to be out of service in Old Oak Estates while firefighters were trying to put out a garage fire on Saturday (Nov. 2), Haysville Public Works officials went to check on the hydrants.

“I think it just put a calm about the neighborhood, because now, we don’t have to worry about it,” said Jerry Voss, resident.

Voss and his family said they are now more confident in the fire hydrant in front of their home. It was one of the hydrants firefighters couldn’t get to work while trying to put out the garage fire.

Tony Martinez, Haysville Public Works director, said KSN’s story citing the issue is what prompted inspection.

“One of them was operational,” said Martinez. “The other was not. What appears happened is it was struck by a vehicle at some point. It was never reported to us. So the same day, our staff went out there and repaired that hydrant.”

Martinez said damage to hydrants is not always visible.

“They’re not like in the movies where water comes spurting out 60 feet in the air,” said Martinez. “They’re not made that way. They’re made to break away, so when this one was actually hit, it didn’t know it over. But, it did sheer everything inside the hydrant.”

Sedgwick County officials are in the process of doing yearly hydrant inspections, but Martinez assures residents that all the hydrants are functioning at this time.

“[The county] pressure tests them and also makes sure they’re operational,” said Martinez. “They give us a report and our staff works on addressing any maintenance concerns they have.”

Homeowners said they feel comfort now knowing there’s working resources for first responders and to protect their homes and families.

“I’m a lot happier now just with the idea that they’ve been out to look at it and fixed it,” said Voss. “I think my neighbors will start using their fire place again.”

Both county officials and Martinez said firefighters often use the water supply on trucks first, then use hydrants to replenish that water.

County officials said there was no negative impact on the work of the firefighters because the hydrants did not work. Crews were eventually able to find a working hydrant.

KSN has submitted an open records request to the City of Haysville to see how many hydrants failed inspection checks in the last two years and whether or not those issues were addressed.

Stay with KSN for the latest on this developing story.