WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) said on Thursday that the fire that destroyed a home in Wichita was caused by illegal fireworks.

During a weekly media briefing, WFD Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said an investigation uncovered the cause of the fire.

“Yes, that house fire occurred July 2nd during the daytime,” Ocadiz said. “Our investigators determined that there were some neighborhood kids shooting illegal fireworks, which were specifically roman candles, which are illegal within the city of Wichita because they are labeled ‘shooting flaming balls.'”

WFD said in a news release the fire started around 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of E. Shadybrook St., which is near the intersection of 21st Street and Grove. When crews arrived, the house had flames shooting out of the windows and basement.

WFD confirmed the house is a total loss. They say a family was home when the fire started, and WFD Battalion Chief Terry Gresham said there was some concern initially that some family members were stuck inside, but all were able to flee the house and are safe.

Ocadiz said that over the holiday weekend, there were three house fires caused by fireworks. Two were the result of shooting fireworks, and one was caused by improper disposal inside of a garage.

Elora Forshee, Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director, said the non-emergency line was active all weekend and had 1,224 calls that came in from July 1 to July 5, up from 1,184 calls over the same period last year.

Ocadiz said the fire is still under investigation and does not know if any charges will be filed against the juveniles who started the fire.