WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire wreaked havoc on a building in west Wichita late Saturday night.

According to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), a call came in around 10:45 p.m. for the report of a building fire in the 3600 block of N Ridge Rd.

Upon the first company’s arrival at the fire, such big flames were showing that they requested backup.

“The first arriving company reported heavy fires showing throughout the building and requested a second alarm being transmitted, bringing a number of additional companies to the scene,” WFD Battalion Chief Lane Pearman said.

Video Courtesy Marc Jacobs

While putting the fire out, a firefighter received a minor injury.

“He suffered a head injury, something fell on his head,” said Pearman.

A janitor was able to escape the building at the time of the fire. He was left unharmed.

According to Pearman, the fire was in the attic of the building, which caused the roof to cave in.

“Down below, even though there’s not any significant fire damage down there, there is a tremendous amount of water and smoke damage,” Pearman said.

The building was being used for business(es).



Pictures Courtesy Marc Jacobs

The light of day shows just how much damage was caused by the fire.