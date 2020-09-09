Firefighters battle business fire near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters responded to an auto repair shop fire call at Hydraulic and Kansas Tuesday evening. The call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m.

When fire crews got to the scene, there were visible flames coming from the structure. Eight units of the Wichita Fire Department responded to the fire. Crews were able to battle the flames on the outside of the building as those grew closer to power lines.

Crews said the fire resulted in extensive damage to the inside of the auto repair business.

No injuries were reported. It’s still unclear what caused the fire.