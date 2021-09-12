Firefighters hold annual 9/11 stair climb at Newton YMCA

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A handful of firefighters spent Sunday morning honoring the men and women who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks at the YMCA in Newton. The firefighters in attendance climbed 110 flights of stairs in memory of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that tragic day.

“Each one of us climbed for 1 of the firefighters that died on that day,” said Phillip Beebe, Division Chief of Training for Newton Fire, EMS.

Beebe says they usually participate in this memorial climb in Kansas City, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, they honored the fallen heroes in Newton for the 20th anniversary.

“We are just honored to be able to think about our fallen firefighters and put a little effort into sweat and tears into just memorializing them,” said Beebe.

With every step they took, Beebe says they reflected on those that have paid the “ultimate sacrifice”.

“We have people sacrificing themselves to serve other people that are not just fire departments but law enforcement and nurses and doctors just to serve other people to help other people,” said Beebe.