Firefighters rescue 3 people during large fire in south Wichita overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people had to be rescued from a burning Wichita home early Saturday morning. The fire ended up spreading to two other homes nearby.

The Wichita Fire Department got the call to a house fire in the 1000 block of South Topeka around 2:45 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found a house burning with three people inside. They assisted one person out of the home from the first floor. Two others were on the second floor, and firefighters used a ladder to rescue them. There are no injuries.

According to Fire Chief Jose Ocadiz, the wind was strong, gusting upward of 30 mph. He said that was a factor in the fire spreading flames to two other homes and becoming a three-alarm fire.

Only one of the homes is considered a total loss.

