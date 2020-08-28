Firefighters battling a salvage yard fire in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters are responding to a salvage yard fire at 29th St. North and Hoover Thursday. The call came in shortly after 7 p.m.
Dense black smoke was seen coming from the Sandlian Iron and Metal Auto Salvage compound Thursday evening.
Hoover is closed from 29th St. North to 37th St. North.
This story is developing. Watch KSN News at 10 for complete coverage on this fire.
