ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Independence Day is just 11 days away and starting on Monday, fireworks will be on sale. But just like many other things, you can expect to pay more than normal this year.

In 2021, groups struggled to get their hands on enough fireworks. This year, the supply is fine, but shipping is the problem. Rainbow Fireworks Owner Stephanie Ukele says the cost is almost triple.

“Prior to 2020, it would cost us between $12,000 and $15,000 to ship a container. Nowadays, it costs us between $40,000 and $45,000,” she said.

When you multiply that number by 14 containers, it adds up to more than a pretty penny for a dazzling firework show.

“The cost of the product itself has not increased very much, very minimally. The cost of shipping has increased drastically,” Ukele said.

Another firework supplier, Wholesale Fireworks in Andover, is seeing the same problem.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in shipping, you know, fuel costs are up and that so we’ve taken we’ve taken a small increase over the year,” Jacob Marietta, operations manager of Wholesale Fireworks, said.

Marietta said you can expect to pay more because of the shipping price.

“You’re going to see a little increase, like everything else, you know,” Marietta said. “Sadly, us fireworks guys aren’t any better than Walmart or Home Depots of the world.”

Rainbow Fireworks sells fireworks in several states for its shows. Ukele said most clients have been understanding of the price increase.

“Most of the towns we work with have increased their budgets between 10% and 15% to make up for that increase in shipping,” Ukele said. “But also to be able to keep the same amount of product.”