First drive through testing site in Hutchinson set for the weekend

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW)– Today is the first day of mobile testing in Hutchinson.
crews are running a drive through site through Saturday. It’s quick and easy. Patients simply take a swab test, drop it in a sealed tube, and hand it to on-site medical employees.

“We do have a pharmacist who is in full PPE with N95 respirator and so we are fully prepared to assist if we need to” said market health director for Walmart, Tonya Mclane.

“Well i think it’s a good deal i expected to see more people here,” said Hutchinson resident.

If you believe you need to be tested, you must pre-register online before heading to the site.

The link to do that is https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/

