First jury trial to be held in months in Sedgwick County, more than 1,900 others pending

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) The first jury trial in months will be held in Sedgwick County on Monday.

This after the State Supreme Court gave district courts guidelines to safely return.

In preparation, more than $20,000 worth of plexiglass is being installed in a District 18 Sedgwick County courtroom to get back to having jury trials but it may be months before we see the backlog of pending cases making it to the courtroom.

“47 sheets of plexiglass that I think are going up,” said District 18 Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering “Hopefully with the barriers up and appropriate face shielding we can get more people in the courtroom and allow us the freedom to more types of jury trials.”

Something Goering believes is still months away but his courtroom is the first to invest in this plexiglass in Sedgwick County, which safely reduces the space needed between people in the courtroom and could reduce wait time for jury trials.

“Once we get past the challenge of doing a small jury trial then we can evaluate what worked and what didn’t work, tweak our systems and methods and hopefully come up with a system where we can do larger jury trials,” says Goering.

Due to an outbreak of more than 100 inmates testing positive for the coronavirus in the Sedgwick County jail, Goering says he has issued an administrative order to delay jury trials for inmates until Doctor Lee Norman gives the ok to resume. Until then he says they will do their best to work down the list of more than 1,900 pending jury trials to catch up on what has been delayed for months.

“My guess is that the earliest that we resume jury trials, similar to my last estimate, probably sometime in October,” said Goering.

After the small trial on Monday Goering says they will touch base with the Supreme Court to go over how things went and what can be improved to hopefully get back to having five jury trials a week in the coming months.