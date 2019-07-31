First responders honored at NBC World Series

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saying thanks to those who give to us was the theme at Eck Stadium Tuesday night.

KSN was a proud sponsor of First Responders Night for the NBC World Series.

Baseball fans honored those who serve and protect.

“Tonight we’re just out here representing the Sheriff’s Office and interacting with the community,” said Deputy Jordan Siemiller, of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m a 30 year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department,” said Larry Olick, who has been going to the tournament for decades.

“I thought about this when I was a kid and grew up with the idea of the dream of being a law enforcement officer,” Col. Brian White of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

“Several years ago a 13-year-old girl collapsed at a spelling bee contest in Buhler, Kansas,” said Duane Billinger, owner of First Responder Kansas. “She survived after 45 minutes of CPR and five shocks, she survived with no brain damage. And, she’s going to be here tonight throwing out one of the pitches.”

“It’s wonderful being out here and enjoying the wonderful weather and a little bit of baseball today,” said Lt. Scott Goodson, of Sedgwick County EMS.

“Tonight, I’ve been invited out to throw out the first pitch here on first responders night and a little bit nervous but really excited,” said White, one of four to throw the first pitch before the seven p.m. game.

“It’s a great evening for Sedgwick County,” said David Dennis, a Sedgwick County County Commissioner. “It’s a great evening for our citizens and a great evening for our first responders.”

There were dozens of first responders at the game Tuesday night, and many of them say they were happy to take a few hours off to watch baseball.