First week back having fans in the stands for USD 259 sporting events

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-Up until this week, USD 259 hasn’t allowed fans at their Fall sporting events. This week had families cheering for more than just their kids after finally getting to sit in the stands.

Some said a crowd is a key player at these games.

“There’s just something special about being there, yelling at you kid, in a good way, and just being a part of that,” said East High mother Genny Clayton. “These boys have become family to us.”

“It’s nice having them there because it puts a little more pressure on you to do better,” said East High Senior Football Player Luke Clayton.

East high kicked off Thursday and it’s one of the first football teams to see people in the stands.

“It was really hard to not get to watch his first three games so last night it was awesome that we got to actually be on site and let them run in and hug them afterwards,” said Mother Genny Clayton.

While it wasn’t jammed packed like previous years, Luke Clayton said it made his senior year.

“It was much better having people there to like, encourage you and cheer you on while you’re playing,” he said.

With three games left and only four people per athlete allowed to attend the games, some parents said they hope there are changes to have more people allowed.

But all said they are thankful to see the action first hand. "Right now we are just counting ourselves lucky that we get to see him the last three games," said Genny Clayton.

