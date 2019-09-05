Fishing tournament to benefit ACS

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For all of you avid anglers, a fishing tournament this weekend will reel in funds to help in the fight against breast cancer.

The Phillips 66 Annual Catfish and Crappie Tournament is Saturday, September 7.

The fun and fundraising will benefit the American Cancer Society.

It will all be held at El Dorado Lake at the Blue Stem Boat Ramp #1.

Check in for the event starts at 5:30 am and the first boat will launch at 7 that morning.

Weigh in is slated for 2:30 pm.

The tournament will cost you $100 per boat or $50 for an individual.

To register for the fishing tournament, please call Bailey at 316-616-6513 or send her an email at bailey.vaughn@cancer.org.

You can also join survivors, and warriors still in their fight, at the upcoming American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

The event is set for September, 15.

It starts at Distillery 244 and the fun will wrap up with a ceremony at the Wave.

To learn more about the Fishing Tournament or Making Strides of Wichita or for other information, call (800) 227-2345.