Five vehicle crash westbound I-70

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The winter weather is making it difficult for many motorists across The Sunflower State.

Law enforcement has been reporting accidents all day long, including a jackknifed semi-truck westbound I-70. This happened early Sunday morning.

The semi has blocked the passageway for many travelers near milepost 316 in Riley County, according to KHP.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, this is a five-vehicle crash involving three semi-trucks.

Area law enforcement is asking travelers to stay home and avoid the area if possible.

LATEST STORIES: