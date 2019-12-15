Breaking News
EARP in effect for Wichita
1  of  18
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435 Abilene USD #435 Centre - USD 397 Chapman - USD 473 Covenant Church East Point Church of Christ Fairfield - USD 310 Fairview Baptist Church Faith Community Church Herington - USD 487 McPherson Church of Christ Northside Church of Christ (Wichita) Rolling Hills Zoo Rural Vista - USD 481 Solomon - USD 393 Tabernacle Bible Church Union Valley Bible Church United Methodist Church (Chapman)

Five vehicle crash westbound I-70

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The winter weather is making it difficult for many motorists across The Sunflower State.

Law enforcement has been reporting accidents all day long, including a jackknifed semi-truck westbound I-70. This happened early Sunday morning.

The semi has blocked the passageway for many travelers near milepost 316 in Riley County, according to KHP.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, this is a five-vehicle crash involving three semi-trucks.

Area law enforcement is asking travelers to stay home and avoid the area if possible.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories