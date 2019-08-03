Flood damage at Tuttle Creek State Park may prevent it from opening next year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – KDWPT and the Army Corps of Engineers are getting a first-hand look at the massive damage at Tuttle Creek State Park.

Much of the park was underwater, as non-stop rains flooded the area earlier this summer.

Park officials say there is a good chance it will not open next year and the price to fix it all is high.

Park manager, Melissa Bean said, “The lake’s revealing more damage everyday it comes down. At this point we are looking at a near total loss of most of our lakeside recreation areas. Something exceeding the $1 million dollar range.”

The Army Corps of Engineers budget for Tuttle Creek is only a half-million dollars.

The rest will have to come from the federal government.