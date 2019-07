Gypsum, KAN. (KSNW) – Close to 10 inches of rain fell in the Saline County town of Gypsum Thursday morning causing flooding around town.

Saline County Emergency Management posted these pictures of the flooded roads.

Courtesy: Saline County Emergency Management

Several rescues happened Thursday morning. There has been an evacuation center set up at 6229 S. Kipp Rd. for anyone that needs it.

If you come across flooded roads, remember to turn around and don’t drive through the water.

