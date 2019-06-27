Flooding issues continue for many Kansans

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW)- Issues continue for many residents in Kansas even weeks after their homes flooded for the first time.

Derby resident, Richard Bartel never thought he’d be working on a do-it-yourself project to keep water out of his home.

“I’m trying to channel the ground water out through this pipe to the fence and all the way back to where I’m draining all the ground water into the back ditch behind our houses,” said Bartel.

Ripped up carpets line the ends of driveways and many residents blame the high water table for their continuing flooding issues.

Bartel said the level of the water table is about three feet higher than his basement floor.

He said his sump pump is cycling every minute and with rain, that speeds up to every 26 seconds.

“You come in and see the sides,” said Bartel. “I’ve actually got two [sump pumps] that are still running. This water will not stop as long as the water table is up.”

Rebecca Milburn was lucky enough to be able to get her basement furniture out in time before the flood waters destroyed it all, but her family is still working around the clock to get the water out.

“I’ve got the shop vac ready to suck out the water and I take it over to the sump pump to pump it away from the house,” said Milburn.

Her family pumps every morning around 4 a.m. and then spends their evenings doing the same.

“It’s been a lot of work,” said Milburn. “It’s mentally, physically and emotionally draining.”

Professions are feeling the impact, as well. Mike Baker with Stanley Steemer said the company is servicing residents who have lived in their homes for more than 20 years and have never had flooding.

“I’ve never seen an event like this so far,” said Baker.

Baker said he and his employees are optimistic that with no rain in the coming days, things might be looking up.

“Hopefully the dryer days will bring the water table back to a normal position,” said Baker.

Professionals said they’ve helped residents in Wichita, Derby, August, Rose Hill and other surrounding areas.

Some homeowners have also taken the route of having hiring workers to do grading on their property, in hopes that will help with future heavy rains.