Live Now
President Trump addresses small businesses support through Paycheck Protection Program

Food truck feeds 50 people in need, hoping to feed more

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The saying thanks to people who need help continues and in the form of food.

After being challenged by Telehue Food, who raised more than $600, they teamed up with Bomb Barbecue and other food trucks to feed displaced workers.

Telehue Food helped them provide that food and last weekend they had 200 meals prepared and ready to serve.

Troy Evans, owner of Bomb BBQ, says only 50 showed up now they want to feed more.

“We are just going to open that up to anybody who is displaced by this COVID-19 crisis. If you are laid off, a food worker — we will even do first responders. Anybody who wants to show up, no questions asked we will give you a free meal,” Evans says.

The next free food giveaway will be on May 9th.

If you would like to help with their efforts just go to http://www.gofundme.com/f/feeding-Wichitans-in-need

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories