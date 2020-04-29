Food truck feeds 50 people in need, hoping to feed more

The saying thanks to people who need help continues and in the form of food.

After being challenged by Telehue Food, who raised more than $600, they teamed up with Bomb Barbecue and other food trucks to feed displaced workers.

Telehue Food helped them provide that food and last weekend they had 200 meals prepared and ready to serve.

Troy Evans, owner of Bomb BBQ, says only 50 showed up now they want to feed more.

“We are just going to open that up to anybody who is displaced by this COVID-19 crisis. If you are laid off, a food worker — we will even do first responders. Anybody who wants to show up, no questions asked we will give you a free meal,” Evans says.

The next free food giveaway will be on May 9th.

If you would like to help with their efforts just go to http://www.gofundme.com/f/feeding-Wichitans-in-need