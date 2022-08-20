WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park.

It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger.

This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities.

“The funds all go to the programs and services that we provide at KETCH for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and it is so great to have fundraisers to help fill the gap with the funding we receive and the actual cost of the programs that we provide,” said KETCH Director of Development, Paula Hanna.