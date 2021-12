WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire has broken out near the corner of Range Rd. and East Wassall St. in Wichita, the location of the former Joyland Amusement Park.

The call came in around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. At this time, there isn’t a clear indication of the cause of the fire.

