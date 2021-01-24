Former Bills kicker and Kansas native still supporting Chiefs despite Bills loss

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Brian Moorman is from Sedgwick and a former NFL player. He says the choice between who he wants to win and lose was not a hard decision.

“Diehard with the Bills. Obviously, it is a second hometown for me. I lived their 13 years,” Moorman said.

Moorman is still loyal to his team. He’s also loyal to his home state of Kansas. It is a place he held close to his heart even during his years in Buffalo.

“I felt really at home there,” Moorman said. “I feel like it was the same kind of people I grew up with back there in Kansas. It was just an amazing place to be and an amazing place to call home.”

Through hard work, Moorman had a leg up on others even earning pro bowl honors, but if you think it would difficult for him to pick a team to win it all that’s not the case. He’s a Bills fan without apology.

“I know the Chiefs fans want it to end differently than I do,” he said.

He still thinks about his Kansas roots and about how he made accomplished so much and how playing for Sedgwick High School put him on a path to the NFL. He played for 14 years in the league, but no matter how far he can kick, he can’t put distance on where he started.

“A kid from a small town and I feel like I was able to come from Sedgwick and play eight-man football back there in my hometown, and I was able to live my dream. I always dreamed of playing in the NFL and to make that happen was pretty special,” Moorman said.